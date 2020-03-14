With the coronavirus pandemic forcing most people to stay indoors, the streets and various tourists spots around the world have been deserted for a while now.  

One of them being streets of Lopburi in Thailand.

Source: Luis Viajante

Usually an area filled with tourists, is now mostly vacant because of the coronavirus threat. Which has led to an unusual problem: Monkeys getting aggressive.

The city and temple monkeys depend on these tourists to give them food, but with no human around, they have nothing to eat.

monkeys on the streets of Lopburi
Source: Khaosod English

Recently, the hunger drove them to a fight, a video of which is now doing rounds on the internet. 

Here, you can see around 100 monkeys fighting for a single banana.

The video was reportedly shot by Sasaluk Rattanachai, who reportedly said:

They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for the single piece of food. I've never seen them this aggressive. I think the monkeys were very, very hungry. There are normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus.

Didn't see this coming, did we?