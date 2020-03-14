With the coronavirus pandemic forcing most people to stay indoors, the streets and various tourists spots around the world have been deserted for a while now.

One of them being streets of Lopburi in Thailand.

Usually an area filled with tourists, is now mostly vacant because of the coronavirus threat. Which has led to an unusual problem: Monkeys getting aggressive.

The city and temple monkeys depend on these tourists to give them food, but with no human around, they have nothing to eat.

Recently, the hunger drove them to a fight, a video of which is now doing rounds on the internet.

Here, you can see around 100 monkeys fighting for a single banana.

As per daily mail online “Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as 'rival gangs' fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus.” Have you seen this coming ‘gang wars’ among monkeys bcz of #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/e9s4BdcDO5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 13, 2020

The video was reportedly shot by Sasaluk Rattanachai, who reportedly said:

They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for the single piece of food. I've never seen them this aggressive. I think the monkeys were very, very hungry. There are normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus.

Thats the reason why feeding wild animals & birds should be strictly avoided. They lose their natural ability to find food & become dependent on the people feeding them, leading to such incidents when feeding suddenly stops. — girishp (@HicHicHurray) March 13, 2020

The consequences of feeding wildlife, they get so dependent that they forget their natural instinct of finding food in the forest and prefer easy way out - human food! — NS (@pana19278) March 13, 2020

Coronovirus is changing dynamics everywhere...diplomacy, social relations..food security...I wonder, what will be next? — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) March 13, 2020

Didn't see this coming, did we?