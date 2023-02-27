Elves are mostly linked to Santa Claus during Christmas. Yes, those dwarf-like creatures, who live at the North Pole with him and are often depicted in green or red-coloured outfits having long pointed ears. Isn’t that how elves are represented in folklore? Now imagine if they become real?

Speaking of which, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claims to have a photographic proof of an ‘aluxe’. The photo in discussion is going viral on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT Viral photo/Twitter

President Manuel, who goes by a username called, @lopezobrador_, shared two pictures on the micro-blogging platform. Going by the first photo, it seems like as if a mystical figure with its glowing eyes is resting on a tree during the night, which he referred to it as aluxe. As per the president, the second picture features a ‘pre-Hispanic’ sculpture found in Ek Balam, Mexico.

“I share two photos of our supervision of the Mayan Train works: one, taken by an engineer three days ago, apparently from an aluxe; another, by Diego Prieto of a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam. Everything is mystical (sic),” he tweeted.

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

The first photo has now become the talk of the town, with everyone guessing what exactly the subject is. Various reports suggest that the aluxe is a mythological woodland spirit in Mayan folklore, which is similar to an elf.

Here’s what netizens are saying about it:

that’s me as a baby https://t.co/cEFgoLtFkc — Megan Ross 🔎 (@megan___ross) February 27, 2023

. . . Fucking Elves?

Mexican Elves??? What the fuck https://t.co/PLFPOp6MIx — Mike Woodcock (@MjwCoach) February 27, 2023

the mexican president is actually schizo posting https://t.co/yNUmLApzqi — waffl 𓋼𓍊𓆏 (@brittlearmor) February 27, 2023

want to smoke this pack tbh https://t.co/IbkuJZmmFk — Jesse Coghlan (@jessecogo) February 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT My president posting facebook ass cryptid shit https://t.co/EKb0B9gc8k — roz (@munchmastersex) February 27, 2023

President of mexico confirms ElfTheory https://t.co/Vnl254TiWC — Greebus Wise (@DJHaloFour) February 27, 2023

The presidente of Mexico has lost his marbles 😂 https://t.co/t4M9j3k0tN — Trevor.cro 🦰  (@TrevorBalthrop2) February 27, 2023

Why is the President of Mexico trying to prove to everyone that woodland elves are real 💀 https://t.co/syE58T42P0 — b w 🧦🏛 (@monsieurmoscato) February 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the President of Mexico sees an old hoax and thinks there's an elf demon running around southern Mexico. https://t.co/TNiydyckpf — Patrick Kane Abbott, Author and Coach (@PatrickKAbbott) February 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, a Twitter user claimed that the viral photo wasn’t captured a few days ago but is from 2021.

For those seeing the mexico president's tweet of the elf that was supposedly taken a couple days ago



The pictures are from 2021 from a different area of Mexico, still being an unknown woods being



More likely to be a stunt by the president to promote the train's construction



⬇️ https://t.co/ALnsmU6DE4 pic.twitter.com/UtKKH9kA5h — GUATEMAX💀Animations (@GUATEMAXmations) February 27, 2023

Have world leaders always been this nuts or had something changed in the last 30 years? https://t.co/IlNCO0YbsL pic.twitter.com/jtEnWqvMVF — i am an NFT (@a_tardigrade) February 26, 2023

Even Santa's elves are beaners confirmed, it all makes sense now https://t.co/UyKKUmcdCM — Pajarito (@pajarito_d) February 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The president of mexico is now posting about how he found goblins/elves in mexico https://t.co/wcVuNdkf0H — Anya 🌠 🐙 (@anyawner) February 26, 2023

We don’t know if it is an elf or not, it is definitely a mystery. What do you think about this?