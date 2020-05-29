Monkeys love to get their hands on anything that catches their fancy - after all, they're the OG roadside snatchers. Unfortunately, their recent capers have added to the worries about coronavirus.

According to Times Now, a group of monkeys attacked a lab technician carrying Covid-19 test samples. They snatched and ran away with the samples, leading to fears of the virus spreading.

The samples belonged to patients on the Meerut Medical College premises.

One of the monkeys was later found chewing the sample collection kits while on a tree.

locals are now afraid that there will be a further spread of infection as the collection kits have been carried away to residential areas nearby.