Monkeys love to get their hands on anything that catches their fancy - after all, they're the OG roadside snatchers. Unfortunately, their recent capers have added to the worries about coronavirus.

According to Times Now, a group of monkeys attacked a lab technician carrying Covid-19 test samples. They snatched and ran away with the samples, leading to fears of the virus spreading.

The samples belonged to patients on the Meerut Medical College premises.

Source: NY Post

One of the monkeys was later found chewing the sample collection kits while on a tree.

Source: CN Traveller

locals are now afraid that there will be a further spread of infection as the collection kits have been carried away to residential areas nearby.