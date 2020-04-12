It's already summer time and we all probably want to take a dip in a swimming pool to cool off but, that's not possible right now, given the current scenario.

But, guess whose using this opportunity to have a full-fledged pool party while humans are isolating? The monkeys. 

A viral video of a bunch of monkeys is doing rounds on the internet where they were enjoying a pool party in Borivali, Mumbai. 

The video was shared on Instagram by actress Tisca Chopra and we bet, it's one of the best things you'll see on the internet today. 

One of the monkeys litreally dived into the swimming pool from the balcony and leisurely swam to one side of the pool like it was no big deal. He also indulged in some underwater swimming. (Impressive diving and swimming skills though.) 

After seeing him, his friends also joined in for the pool party. This video has already garnered more than 1.7 lakh views on Instagram. 

This unusual sight isn't something you get to see every day, that too in a city like Mumbai so naturally, people were amused. This is how they reacted to the video:

Apparently, a Twitter user also posted a video of a bunch of monkeys having a pool party in a society in Boravali, Mumbai amid the lockdown. We aren't sure if this video is from the same society as Tisca Chopra's but, who cares?  

Swimming monkeys are putting a smile on our faces and that's all that matters. Check out the video. 

Here's what netizens think about the pool party:

Quite entertaining, isn't it? At least someone is making full use of the swimming pool. 