It's already summer time and we all probably want to take a dip in a swimming pool to cool off but, that's not possible right now, given the current scenario.

But, guess whose using this opportunity to have a full-fledged pool party while humans are isolating? The monkeys.

A viral video of a bunch of monkeys is doing rounds on the internet where they were enjoying a pool party in Borivali, Mumbai.

The video was shared on Instagram by actress Tisca Chopra and we bet, it's one of the best things you'll see on the internet today.

One of the monkeys litreally dived into the swimming pool from the balcony and leisurely swam to one side of the pool like it was no big deal. He also indulged in some underwater swimming. (Impressive diving and swimming skills though.)

After seeing him, his friends also joined in for the pool party. This video has already garnered more than 1.7 lakh views on Instagram.

This unusual sight isn't something you get to see every day, that too in a city like Mumbai so naturally, people were amused. This is how they reacted to the video:

Apparently, a Twitter user also posted a video of a bunch of monkeys having a pool party in a society in Boravali, Mumbai amid the lockdown. We aren't sure if this video is from the same society as Tisca Chopra's but, who cares?

Swimming monkeys are putting a smile on our faces and that's all that matters. Check out the video.

The society group chat was debating since 2 days whether to empty the pool or not since it wasn’t being used anymore. The neighbours came in and put an end to the discussion. pic.twitter.com/IbJ7nx8Ycr — Bunny (@PreetiManiar) April 10, 2020

Here's what netizens think about the pool party:

It’s their pool for now! All is fair. — Bunny (@PreetiManiar) April 11, 2020

Hahahah this is too good — Shivani Tolia (@shivzi) April 11, 2020

At last, it got utilized :) and the naughty neighbours seems to be enjoying it. — Apurva Sharma (@Apurvasharma06) April 11, 2020

Watching them monkeying in the pool would be some entertainment for everyone living around. — EquateAll 🇮🇳 (@Equateall) April 11, 2020

Thank you for the laughs. I really like the one sneaking up on one monkey and then that monkey pushes him into the pool. Just like little kids — ethereal spirits (@etherealspirits) April 10, 2020

In solidarity with nature taking spaces back, I hope they decided to let the pool be full after seeing this? 😅 — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) April 11, 2020

'Finally it's our turn' they think to themselves. — Guide To The Bible (@GuideToTheBible) April 11, 2020

Quite entertaining, isn't it? At least someone is making full use of the swimming pool.