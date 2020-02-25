While violent clashes continue in the national capital, a mosque was set ablaze in the Ashok Nagar locality of North East Delhi on 25th February.

Rioters trying to hoist Bhagwa at dom of a mosque. Clip said to be from #ashoknagar

According to reports, a crowd shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan paraded around the mosque that was set on fire, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building.

Apparently, miscreants also looted shops near the mosque however, there were no police officials seen in the locality.

If the local residents are to be believed, police removed members of the Muslim community from the locality earlier today (25th February).

Reports suggest that at least 10 people have lost their lives and over 130 have been injured since Monday afternoon and the situation still remains tense.

Section 144 has been imposed in at least all districts in North-East Delhi since violence, vandalism and gathering of mobs was reported in some localities.