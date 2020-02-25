Ladies & Gentlemen Plz have— zafar shakeel (@ZafarBullet) February 25, 2020
Have A look at what #KapilMishra did to our delhi
Rioters trying to hoist Bhagwa at dom of a mosque. Clip said to be from #ashoknagar #community #ArrestTerroristKapilMishra #DelhiBurning #Delhi #DelhiCAAClashes #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/NIRTtYJkB6
According to reports, a crowd shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan paraded around the mosque that was set on fire, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building.
If the local residents are to be believed, police removed members of the Muslim community from the locality earlier today (25th February).
Section 144 has been imposed in at least all districts in North-East Delhi since violence, vandalism and gathering of mobs was reported in some localities.