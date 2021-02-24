The Motera Cricket Stadium which is hosting the 3rd Test between India and England has been renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As you might have imagined, this has created quite an uproar on social media.
#MoteraCricketStadium #MoteraTestMatch— Oppressor 🤴 (@turningbraiin) February 24, 2021
Past: They opposed naming Ahmedabad Airport after "Sardar Patel"
Present: Motera Stadium renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium
Future: Narendra Modi International Airport, Gujarat.
Meanwhile Sardar Patel: pic.twitter.com/VojpgFqXNO
This honor is generally reserved for the departed noble souls who aren't among us anymore. So ideally it should have been Nirav Modi Stadium. #MoteraCricketStadium https://t.co/AvKpMQephp— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) February 24, 2021
At least Gandhi family waited their members to die 😂 https://t.co/AHGq1ePrJg— Shashi Singh (@sheizhein) February 24, 2021
This officially proves that @narendramodi is a narcissist. Just waiting for bhakts to justify this. Ohh.. it's already started. https://t.co/JdkNC7nMPm— Masala Dosa (@ABDbilliards) February 24, 2021
Why take away the pleasure of ridiculing Congress for naming everything after the Gandhis https://t.co/jVTAxZWnDc— In Koo as @athreyaa (@athreyaa) February 24, 2021
This is the place from where covid spread escalated in India.— Girish (@GirishShinde2) February 24, 2021
Just In : RSS - BJP Government insults Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel once again.— Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) February 24, 2021
Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad renamed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium. Sardar Patel had banned RSS in 1948.
Some folks & bhakts attacked Mayawati for building her own statues. Same folk are noticeably silent as Narendra Modi renaming Motera stadium as Narendra Modi stadium. Double standards much?— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 24, 2021
Motera stadium to be renamed ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’ today #MoteraCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/LISU8LCEol— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 24, 2021
Well done dear Sri @narendramodi— MAHESH DESHWAL 🇮🇳 (@Maheshdeshwal08) February 24, 2021
World's largest cricket stadium
Thank you so much dear PM Modi 🙏🏼#नरेन्द्र_मोदी_स्टेडियम_मोटेरा #NarendramodiStadium pic.twitter.com/lncMH4nDdW
Narendra Modi to everyone after renaming #MoteraCricketStadium to #NarendramodiStadium pic.twitter.com/BmZyrTp26c— Kuch bhi (@kuchbhiJ3) February 24, 2021
Yesterday Modiji was talking about selflessness and today he renamed Motera stadium as a Narendra Modi stadium.— The Bad Engineer (@Dhru2802) February 24, 2021
To honour the best ever spinner! https://t.co/CVF8vWlkfb— Renjith Thomas (@TowardsLiberti) February 24, 2021
Great to see the world’s finest and biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India. #MoteraCricketStadium named as #NarendramodiStadium is a feather in the cap for our country. Kudos to @JayShah and @mpparimal to make it happen. Looking forward to #INDvsENG match today! pic.twitter.com/84DET3anG6— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 24, 2021
World class & Biggest stadium in world: #MoteraCricketStadium— Dhruvil Gajjar (@meggi_07) February 24, 2021
renamed as #NarendraModiStadium
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated. Excited to watch Pink Ball 3rd Test Match between India and England today.
नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम😘 #NarendraModiStadium #MoteraCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/4nc7sR1nQh
Fakir aadmi h, jhola utha Kar chal padenge https://t.co/Nuxt6vdYI3— Himanshu Ritakshi (@HimanshuRitaksh) February 24, 2021
Used to make fun of Indira Gandhi for naming the Delhi Airport during her tenure. https://t.co/N8dSf6fvjg— Anubhav (@anubhvvv) February 24, 2021
थोड़े दिनों बाद इस देश का नाम हिन्दुस्तान से बदलकर मोदीनगर होगा. https://t.co/3rZUcm2ARH— Vijayendra (@porgamumbaicha) February 24, 2021
It's a bit on the nose at this point, isn't it? Well, can't say nobody saw it coming!