We keep coming across stories that constantly show how the world is unfair to women. But once in a while when we do stumble upon something good, it's only normal to want to talk about it. Kamla Devi, a resident of Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan is now being considered an inspiration for encouraging her daughter-in-law to study and find a job.

Sunita, Kamla Devi's daughter-in-law, lost her husband to a brain stroke. This happened a few months after she got married in 2016. Kamla Devi, who's a teacher at a government school, convinced Sunita to pursue her Masters and to get her B.Ed degree. Later, Sunita started working as a history teacher in a school.

She also remarried, five years later - to a man named Mukesh. Sunita is currently working as a teacher at Nainasar Sumeria of Sardar city in Churu district. Kamla Devi showed us how being empathetic and kind can go a long way. We wish to see more such stories in the future that break stereotypes.