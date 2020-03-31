It's been quite some time now, the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown that followed, has kept humans in their homes around the world. While humans are away, instances of animals venturing out in the cities are on a rise.

Mountain goats have taken over Llandudno, a town in North Wales, where the residents are in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

These goats were spotted grazing around in the town and wandering on the streets. A Twitter user shared few images of these goats grazing in the town.

In the town near me (Llandudno) the mountain goats have moved further down out of hills and have started wandering around the town more to graze !! pic.twitter.com/m4dlp9Tydn — 𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔥 (@VampireGhuleh) March 30, 2020

People shared a lot of other pictures from the town and it is just adorable to see these animals roam carefree in the absence of humans.

Room Service - Llandudno Style. pic.twitter.com/vwoXGem3sB — Marcus John Morris (@MarcJohnMorris) March 30, 2020

This looks like the cover of their first album: pic.twitter.com/1a0WVRGSHP — Scaramouche (@MsZeli) March 31, 2020

This is across the road from me 😂 pic.twitter.com/agqupAv00a — Ryan Tubes Jones (@RyanTuubes) March 31, 2020

There were some who loved to see how these animals are reclaiming their spaces during the lockdown.

While the humans are away, the animals will play. — [email protected] (@c_kennaugh) March 30, 2020

The boys are back in town. — Sam Hammond (@vomcruise) March 30, 2020

I live in San Francisco and we have coyotes just wandering in the middle of the street now that there are no cars/people about. They normally stick to the forested park in the corner of the city. — Kathy Castro (@kathycastro) March 30, 2020

@mountain_goats All Hail the Goats of Llandudno — Graham Surrey (@grahamsurrey) March 31, 2020

These pictures warm our hearts even in this time of crisis and give us hope humans and animals can coexist peacefully in future.