We've seen and heard hilarious stories of humans passing out after consuming marijuana but, we bet you've never seen a mouse tripping on weed and passing out. Well, there's always a first time for everything.
Collin grew a limited amount of cannabis as it legal in the country but, after a few days, he noticed that his crop was being stolen.
After waiting patiently for days, he finally caught hold of the culprit- a 'pothead' mouse.
Here's the post.
In his Facebook post, Collin wrote that the mouse had been taking leaves off his plant and eating them until he would pass out.
He also revealed that the mouse was missing an ear so probably the marijuana was helping him in getting over the pain. Though, Collin jokingly said:
I think it's time for an intervention. I'll let him sleep this one off but when he wakes up he's getting a real stern talking.
But, the curious case of the mouse and his addiction had to be tackled before he was released so, Collin reduced his intake to 1 medium leaf per day and thankfully, the mouse seemed to be adjusting well.
The intriguing story of the 'marijuana mouse' and his addiction was certainly a huge hit on social media.
Thug life!