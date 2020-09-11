We've seen and heard hilarious stories of humans passing out after consuming marijuana but, we bet you've never seen a mouse tripping on weed and passing out. Well, there's always a first time for everything.

Facebook user, Collin Sullivan spotted a mouse who apparently passed out after munching on some cannabis leaves in New Brunswick, Canada.

Collin grew a limited amount of cannabis as it legal in the country but, after a few days, he noticed that his crop was being stolen.

After waiting patiently for days, he finally caught hold of the culprit- a 'pothead' mouse.

Here's the post.

In his Facebook post, Collin wrote that the mouse had been taking leaves off his plant and eating them until he would pass out.

He also revealed that the mouse was missing an ear so probably the marijuana was helping him in getting over the pain. Though, Collin jokingly said:

I think it's time for an intervention. I'll let him sleep this one off but when he wakes up he's getting a real stern talking.

The 'magical' plant had quite an impact on the mouse so Collin decided to keep him in a small cage to observe him for a few more days to check if there were ill-effects of the drug.

A day later, the little pothead seemed to have a belly ache and a bad case of hunger pangs but, despite all odds he made full recovery.

But, the curious case of the mouse and his addiction had to be tackled before he was released so, Collin reduced his intake to 1 medium leaf per day and thankfully, the mouse seemed to be adjusting well.

About a week later, the 'marijuana mouse' was healthy and was released back into the wild.

The intriguing story of the 'marijuana mouse' and his addiction was certainly a huge hit on social media.

Thug life!