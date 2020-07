Social media is no stranger to witnessing, sharing, and applauding Mumbai Police Team's witty updates. But looks like Meghalaya Police might just have beaten Mumbai Police at the game.

The Meghalaya Police team recently shared an update about an intercepted truck of marijuana. And their caption was the kind of 'pun'ny comment that social media thrives on.

While they clarified that marijuana is not an 'essential item', people appreciated their sense of humor:

How's the pun game? 'High' sir!