There is no doubt dogs are the most adorable and loyal beings on this planet.

Not just all cute and furry, they're also one of the most intelligent species known to protect and guard their humans.

But in a capitalist world, dogs have become fashion statements more than they're being seen as family members.

Today, due to evils like puppy mills and illegal breeding, abuse against pet dogs is something we hear about regularly.

Moreover, cases of dogs being deserted by their owners have surfaced time and again in the news.

While a majority don't care, a post on Facebook can change your perception about dogs being more than just gifts you can buy and sell.

And it is quite moving.

Introducing himself as the human of a female German Shepherd, Stella, Austin talks about how hard it is to manage living with her.

From finding hair in all his clothes, furniture and accessories to not getting an apartment that allows dogs, the man said he has faced all sorts of troubles because of Stella but that doesn't make him give up on her.

My girl Stella is just too much to handle sometimes. She is constantly shedding all over my bed and clothes. Is always wanting to go outside at the most inconvenient times. The other day she even stole a piece of bread off of my plate when I wasn’t looking. And it’s even harder to find an apartment to live in that will take her, since she is a German Shepherd mix.

But as soon as we believe it to be another case of complaining, Austin tells us that he intends to stick through his decision and that he will fulfill all the responsibilities that he signed up for when he adopted Stella.

I will continue to get out of bed at 6 AM or midnight when she’s begging me to go out even though I just took her. I will continue dealing with a food thief. I will continue to base my living situation off of her for as long as she’s alive. And I will continue making any sacrifice I SIGNED UP FOR when I adopted her over 4 years ago.

Lastly, Austin signs off by saying Stella will be with him no matter what city he moves to and no matter how many children he has in the future.

She will continue to be with me no matter what city I move to, however many children I have, or how much of a pain in my ass she can be. She’s family, and if you don’t view an animal in this same way, please do us all a favor and don’t get a pet until you do.

Moral of the story: Every dog is special and once you've taken charge to be their pack owner, you should behave like that no matter what the situation is.