Ramesh Saxena, Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, has said that reciting Hanuman Chalisa will make sure one doesn't get infected with coronavirus.
While speaking to the journalist, Saxena elaborated:
I can say it with authority that if members of any family sit together to recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times, which will take hardly half an hour, corona can’t touch them.
I can say it with authority - I am not sure about corona but no one can touch his confidence. The former BJP politician then went on to explain the technicalities of it.
There is a line in Hanuman Chalisa - nase rog hare sab peera, japat nirantar Hanuman veera (taking lord Hanuman's name allows a person to get rid of any disease).
Which obviously has to be taken literally, right?
नासे रोग हरे सभ पीड़ा,— Ramesh Saxena (@RSaxenaOnline) June 12, 2020
जो सुमिरे हनुमंत बलबीरा 🙏🙏
कोरोना संकट काल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिनग का पालन करते हुए हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करें।।#Hanumanchalisa #MPFightscorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/NmDFuRWk3k
Anyway, he has a history of making such statements. In 2018, he had asked farmers to recite Hanuman Chalisa 500 times/day to save their crops from getting ruined.
Reacting to his Saxena's recent statement, Dr KL Sahu, the former director of the health department, politely told Hindustan Times:
We all have a strong belief in the God and we all do prayers but such suggestions will only lead to confusion in public when we all are fighting Covid-19.
Meanwhile Congress said that these are his personal views and not that of the party.