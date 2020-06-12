Ramesh Saxena, Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, has said that reciting Hanuman Chalisa will make sure one doesn't get infected with coronavirus.

While speaking to the journalist, Saxena elaborated:

I can say it with authority that if members of any family sit together to recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times, which will take hardly half an hour, corona can’t touch them.

I can say it with authority - I am not sure about corona but no one can touch his confidence. The former BJP politician then went on to explain the technicalities of it.

There is a line in Hanuman Chalisa - nase rog hare sab peera, japat nirantar Hanuman veera (taking lord Hanuman's name allows a person to get rid of any disease).

Which obviously has to be taken literally, right?

Anyway, he has a history of making such statements. In 2018, he had asked farmers to recite Hanuman Chalisa 500 times/day to save their crops from getting ruined.

Former BJP MLA Ramesh Saxena asks farmers in MP to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 1 hour for 5 days to protect their crops from natural calamities. Minister of State for Agriculture Balkrishna Patidar says the recital would bring relief and increase the inner strength of farmers. pic.twitter.com/7pAKSubLz4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 12, 2018

Reacting to his Saxena's recent statement, Dr KL Sahu, the former director of the health department, politely told Hindustan Times:

We all have a strong belief in the God and we all do prayers but such suggestions will only lead to confusion in public when we all are fighting Covid-19.

Meanwhile Congress said that these are his personal views and not that of the party.

Why are we even waiting for a vaccine when Mr. Saxena has it all figured out?