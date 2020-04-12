Despite the worldwide warning regarding coronavirus, some people still refuse to listen. Staying home, staying safe, and wearing a mask - these are some of the most important things to do right now. However, not everyone's willing to do that.

According to The Times of India, a man from Madhya Pradesh who made a TikTok video dismissing the use of masks and asking people to only rely on god, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 25-year-old later posted a TikTok clip from his hospital bed in Sagar on Saturday, before his phone was taken away, saying,

Doctors have declared me corona-positive. Please continue to support me and pray for me. I will not be able to post TikTok videos from now on.

In the original video, the man is seen chilling on a bike and wearing sunglasses. When someone asks him why he isn't wearing a mask, he says,

Iss kapde ke tukde pe kya bharosa karna, karna hai toh uss upar wale pe karo (why trust this piece of cloth, trust in the Almighty).

Health officials are now trying to trace the people he came in contact with.They are also trying to ascertain if his wife and child have been infected. Incidents like these just reinforce the need to take every possible precaution.