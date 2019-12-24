According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index , Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has added $17 billion (₹12,10,37,11,00,000 approx) to his wealth in 2019.

This means, his net worth has increased to a whopping $61 billion (₹43,43,09,63,00,000 approx).

On the other hand, Alibaba's Co-Founder, Jack Ma's net worth grew by $11.3 billion and Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos lost $13.2 billion wealth as of December 23.

Reports suggest, Ambani's newer businesses are likely to contribute to 50% of Reliance's earnings in the near future, which is 32% right now.

The sudden rise in wealth was apparently fueled by a 40% jump in the shares of his company, Reliance Industries Ltd.