Beating the likes of Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin, Mukesh Ambani has become the 6th richest person in the world.

According to the according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries is now worth $72.4 billion.

The company received billions in investment for their digital unit from companies like Facebook, Silver Lake and Qualcomm in March.

According to the index, Jeff Bezos stands as the richest man in the world with a net worth of $184 billion, followed by Bill Gates at $115 billion and Bernard Arnault at $94.5 billion. Mark Zuckerberg stands at the fourth spot with a net worth of $90.8 billion, followed by Steve Ballmer at $74.6 billion at the fifth.