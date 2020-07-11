The Ambanis have always been on the forefront when it comes to wealth, business and prosperity. Well now, as it turns out, Mukesh Ambani stands richer than Warren Buffett.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani is now worth $68.3 billion crossing even Warren Buffett's $67.9 billion as of Thursday.



Reports say that shares of Ambani's Indian conglomerate have more than doubled after a low in March. This is because the digital unit received more than $15 billion in investments from companies like Facebook Inc. and Silver Lake.



Just this week, BP Plc paid a handsome amount of $1 billion to secure a stake in Reliance's fuel-retail business.

While his wealth increased many folds, Mukesh Ambani became the only Asian tycoon to make it to the list of world's top 10 richest people last month.



After giving away $2.9 billion to charity, there was a drop in Warren Buffett's fortune this week.

As per the Index which started in 2012, Ambani stands as the eighth richest person on the planet just before Buffett who happens to be on the 9th position.



Well, turns out, one can actually have too much money.