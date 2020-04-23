After the recent deal with Facebook Inc., Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, is once again the richest man in Asia.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani has toppled Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, to get to the top spot in Asia. After this deal, Ambani's fortune surged to $49.2 billion on April 23rd which is about $3.2 billion more than Ma's current net worth of $46 billion.

According to Business Today, Facebook has agreed to pump in $5.7 billion (₹43,574 Cr.) for a 9.9% stake in Jio platforms.

In a statement Ambani said,

The synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' with its two ambitious goals - Ease of living and Ease of Doing Business - for every single category of Indian people without exception.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post, said,

India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp, and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organisations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online.

Mukesh Ambani is currently the 17th richest man in the world, which is two ranks ahead of Ma's 19th spot.