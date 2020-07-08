Despite the exponential rise in coronavirus cases, there has been a shamefully low amount of testing being conducted in India. This has been a major cause for concern - however, a move has now been taken to change that.

Mumbai has now allowed Covid testing for all, without the need for a doctor's prescription.

According to Times of India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that people with or without symptoms can get tested for COVID-19.

According to data from the BMC, 3,63,120 tests have been conducted in the city so far.

People hailed the move, as it was a long time coming.

Dunno whether we should celebrate this as getting a prescription from a doc just to get yourself tested was just illogical. If you are reading this tweet, get yourself tested today#Mumbai allows #COVIDー19 testing for all, no doctor's prescription needed https://t.co/70eFSW3dhT — HIMANSHU PARMEKAR (@hparmekar) July 7, 2020

Mumbai allows Covid-19 testing for all, no doctor's prescription needed. Here the question is how prepared is the Indian government to handle the community spread of Coronavirus. — Nevin John (@nevinjl) July 8, 2020

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amends its #COVID19 testing guidelines, allows people to undergo COVID testing at private labs without any doctor's prescription, issues a list of 17 private labs where they can avail this facility. #Mumbai — Simandeep (@OfficialSimandp) July 8, 2020

Considering the abysmally low amount of testing being done currently, this is a much needed move.