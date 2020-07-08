Despite the exponential rise in coronavirus cases, there has been a shamefully low amount of testing being conducted in India. This has been a major cause for concern - however, a move has now been taken to change that.

Mumbai has now allowed Covid testing for all, without the need for a doctor's prescription.

According to Times of India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that people with or without symptoms can get tested for COVID-19.

Source: Times of India

According to data from the BMC, 3,63,120 tests have been conducted in the city so far.

Source: The Week

People hailed the move, as it was a long time coming.

Considering the abysmally low amount of testing being done currently, this is a much needed move.