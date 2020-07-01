Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of #COVID19 pandemic. A blood & plasma donation camp will be set up in its place: Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal (in the picture - last year's Ganpati idol at Lalbaughcha Raja) pic.twitter.com/1FiHg68QAX— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020
The organisers of the 11-day Lalbaug festival decided cancel the event, given the current scenario. Instead, the board has decided to hold a health camp this year for 11 days. They said:
We have decided to not celebrate the Ganesh festival this year. We are going to celebrate it as a health festival. This decision has been taken in view of the pandemic.
We will also felicitate the families of policemen and armymen who gave their lives for the country. We are also donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Fund for fighting the pandemic.
Twitter users were quite happy with their decision.
Definitely something #RathYatra2020 organizers could have learnt from.
True devotion is in the hearts and minds of individuals, and there's no need to put up untimely spectacles of it.https://t.co/ChJcmrZXX0
With this initiative, they also wish to help families of police personnel who died while fighting the coronavirus battle.
This is highly appreciated.