As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases continue to rise exponentially in India, major cities in the country, like Delhi and Mumbai, have reported shortage of hospital beds and proper treatment facilities.

Amid this crisis, many Mumbaikars are coming forward to help the administration in every possible way. After a few Bollywood actors offered their hotels and office spaces for quarantine centres, now a builder has handed over a 19-storey newly constructed building to the BMC.

Maharashtra: A pvt builder hands over a 19-storey newly constructed, ready-to-move-in building to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Mehul Sanghvi, builder says, "We decided willingly after discussing with tenants. It's being used as quarantine centre for #COVID patients." pic.twitter.com/PVhkR8ltfr — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

According to a report by NDTV, the building has 130 ready-to-move-in flats, which will be converted into a Covid-19 facility.

Speaking to ANI, Mehul Sanghvi of the real estate company that constructed the flats, said:

We decided to do this willingly after discussing with tenants. The building is being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients.

As of now, 300 patients have already been transferred to these flats, with 4 people occupying one flat.

Netizens are applauding the builder for this kind gesture.

More glory to fighting spirit of Indians 🇮🇳 https://t.co/0thfQfMhds — Aroh_IndianSapien (@ArohVadnerkar) June 22, 2020

Great decision by builder and all tenants. https://t.co/MMxU3Tm8l3 — Vivek Mehto (@vivekmehto_) June 21, 2020

Extremely proud to share work done by my father along with officers of @mybmc @mybmcWardPN was featured in the media. It humbled my family to do our bit in assisting the BMC in its COVID efforts. https://t.co/KVEMoQ23dJ — Varun Sanghavi (@sanghavi_varun) June 21, 2020

@mybmc #COVID19India

This is an example collaboration and support. Together we can end this crisis https://t.co/O34TyBm2dK — Ipsita (@Ipsb2016) June 21, 2020

We need more builders to come up, this will give you more publicity & goodwill then any front page advertisement. @MCHI_President @CREDAINational @ficci_india @ASSOCHAM4India https://t.co/t4qQSRfX2D — Vivek Shah 🇮🇳 (@cavivekshah) June 21, 2020

These good deeds in the time of crisis is what restores our faith in humanity.