As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases continue to rise exponentially in India, major cities in the country, like Delhi and Mumbai, have reported shortage of hospital beds and proper treatment facilities.
Amid this crisis, many Mumbaikars are coming forward to help the administration in every possible way. After a few Bollywood actors offered their hotels and office spaces for quarantine centres, now a builder has handed over a 19-storey newly constructed building to the BMC.
Maharashtra: A pvt builder hands over a 19-storey newly constructed, ready-to-move-in building to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Mehul Sanghvi, builder says, "We decided willingly after discussing with tenants. It's being used as quarantine centre for #COVID patients." pic.twitter.com/PVhkR8ltfr— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
According to a report by NDTV, the building has 130 ready-to-move-in flats, which will be converted into a Covid-19 facility.
Speaking to ANI, Mehul Sanghvi of the real estate company that constructed the flats, said:
We decided to do this willingly after discussing with tenants. The building is being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients.
As of now, 300 patients have already been transferred to these flats, with 4 people occupying one flat.
Netizens are applauding the builder for this kind gesture.
