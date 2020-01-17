Generally, Mumbai doesn't have severe winters but, the local residents were delighted and confused at the same time as they woke up to a chilly winter morning on Thursday.

According to the MET department, it was the coldest January recorded in a decade as the maximum temperature dipped to 25.3 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal. 

As per reports, Thursday's maximum temperature was the lowest for the month of January since 2009. The temperature is likely to drop further today (Friday) and may pick up after Saturday.

Mumbaikars, obviously couldn't contain their excitement so they welcomed the chilly winter morning with hilarious memes. Take a look.

The lowest minimum temperature that was recorded in Mumbai was 7.4 degrees Celsius way back in January 22, 1962. 
Mumbaikars, enjoy the weather while it lasts. Happy winters!