Loving the current Mumbai weather but its equally difficult to leave my bed and go to work. #mumbaiwinters— Rosemary Pattem (@Thatsall_4_2day) January 17, 2020
As per reports, Thursday's maximum temperature was the lowest for the month of January since 2009. The temperature is likely to drop further today (Friday) and may pick up after Saturday.
Mumbaikars, obviously couldn't contain their excitement so they welcomed the chilly winter morning with hilarious memes. Take a look.
Mumbaikars turning up for work today. #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Lu4UM6NGeq— Aniket Kadam (@AniketKadam_) January 17, 2020
Mumbaikar- It's extremely cold in Mumbai. Bahut struggle karna pad raha hai is thandi me.— Ajinkya Barge🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TheReal_Ajinkya) January 17, 2020
Delhite- Jaha humare sapne pure hote hai waha inke struggle chalu hote hai..#mumbaiwinters #MumbaiWeather
Old monk— .-. --- .... .. - (@Shimographer) January 17, 2020
Hog maggi
Chai Coffee Hot chocolate
Good music
&
Sleep wala weather. #MumbaiWinter
Delhities to Mumbaikars— Partha Sarathi Das (@ParthaCFC) January 17, 2020
" your minimum temperature is more than our max temperature" 😁 #mumbaiwinter
#mumbaiwinter— purvaaa⁷ (@__purvaaa__) January 17, 2020
Temperature drops to 17 degrees Mumbaikars be like: this is the end of the world!
Meanwhile Punekars: "Aao kabhi haveli pe"
17°C... soooooo coolldddddd.... love the weather... but stiiilll its soooo cooollllldddd #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Jm9iy5v7Ug— Geetika Chavan (@geetikachavan) January 16, 2020
Freezing point of WATER is 0°c.— Gaurav Saxena ⛳⛳ (@Gau_Saxena) January 17, 2020
Freezing point of MUMBAI is 15°c.
Lol 😄#mumbaiwinter
My friend taking bath in cold water in #mumbaiwinter— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) January 17, 2020
Me:- pic.twitter.com/4qGFnfQB7m
#mumbaiwinter#mumbailocal— Sarcastic 🇮🇳 (@Gauravbramhane1) January 17, 2020
Mumbaikars to window seat in winter pic.twitter.com/cJKfWDiGFz
Chilled sensation of home on a winter morning ❤️#mumbaiwinter #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CAKm50LGtM— Saurav (@IngGooner) January 17, 2020
Finally I can wear all my sweatshirts Jackets and Sweaters in mumbai now. #mumbaiwinter— shreya (@shreya63353654) January 17, 2020
In a Relationship with #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/MMf66OhtZr— Akshay Bhosle (@Akki_talks) January 17, 2020
Bhayiii Mumbai, what the fuck is up with this sudden drop in temperature? #mumbaiwinter koi haq nahi hai hamein ye kehne ka par still, this is too much for us 😂— MUdeet Arora 🔰 (@mudeet4u) January 16, 2020
Sexy weather sexy beach Mumbai is awesome at 18 degrees #mumbaiwinter Njoy till it lasts— Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) January 17, 2020
Sky is pink water is blue #JuhuBeach njoyed my 🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/mMqOnJeWJH
Goodmorning World.. 🥶🥶🥶 #mumbaiwinter #thane pic.twitter.com/Mlz1Q6EZCv— Vijayendra (@PorgaSanglicha) January 16, 2020
*Mumbaikars right now*🥶#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/ldJVHvJM1i— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 17, 2020
Mumbaikars when the temperature reaches 15 degrees#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/5g6CWtDcmK— N (@NiteenSahni) January 17, 2020
Mumbaikar its time to show off your branded winter jackets/muffler!!!#mumbaiwinter #mumbaifreezes— Praky (@pratiksheth1989) January 17, 2020
#mumbaiwinter— Sarcastic 🇮🇳 (@Gauravbramhane1) January 17, 2020
Mumbaikar right now 😶 pic.twitter.com/jeSpnLs0t4