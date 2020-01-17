Generally, Mumbai doesn't have severe winters but, the local residents were delighted and confused at the same time as they woke up to a chilly winter morning on Thursday.

According to the MET department, it was the coldest January recorded in a decade as the maximum temperature dipped to 25.3 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal.

Loving the current Mumbai weather but its equally difficult to leave my bed and go to work. #mumbaiwinters — Rosemary Pattem (@Thatsall_4_2day) January 17, 2020

As per reports, Thursday's maximum temperature was the lowest for the month of January since 2009. The temperature is likely to drop further today (Friday) and may pick up after Saturday.



Mumbaikars, obviously couldn't contain their excitement so they welcomed the chilly winter morning with hilarious memes. Take a look.

Mumbaikar- It's extremely cold in Mumbai. Bahut struggle karna pad raha hai is thandi me.



Delhite- Jaha humare sapne pure hote hai waha inke struggle chalu hote hai..#mumbaiwinters #MumbaiWeather — Ajinkya Barge🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TheReal_Ajinkya) January 17, 2020

Old monk

Hog maggi

Chai Coffee Hot chocolate

Good music

&

Sleep wala weather. #MumbaiWinter — .-. --- .... .. - (@Shimographer) January 17, 2020

Delhities to Mumbaikars

" your minimum temperature is more than our max temperature" 😁 #mumbaiwinter — Partha Sarathi Das (@ParthaCFC) January 17, 2020

#mumbaiwinter

Temperature drops to 17 degrees Mumbaikars be like: this is the end of the world!

Meanwhile Punekars: "Aao kabhi haveli pe" — purvaaa⁷ (@__purvaaa__) January 17, 2020

17°C... soooooo coolldddddd.... love the weather... but stiiilll its soooo cooollllldddd #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Jm9iy5v7Ug — Geetika Chavan (@geetikachavan) January 16, 2020

Freezing point of WATER is 0°c.



Freezing point of MUMBAI is 15°c.



Lol 😄#mumbaiwinter — Gaurav Saxena ⛳⛳ (@Gau_Saxena) January 17, 2020

My friend taking bath in cold water in #mumbaiwinter



Me:- pic.twitter.com/4qGFnfQB7m — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) January 17, 2020

Finally I can wear all my sweatshirts Jackets and Sweaters in mumbai now. #mumbaiwinter — shreya (@shreya63353654) January 17, 2020

Bhayiii Mumbai, what the fuck is up with this sudden drop in temperature? #mumbaiwinter koi haq nahi hai hamein ye kehne ka par still, this is too much for us 😂 — MUdeet Arora 🔰 (@mudeet4u) January 16, 2020

Sexy weather sexy beach Mumbai is awesome at 18 degrees #mumbaiwinter Njoy till it lasts

Sky is pink water is blue #JuhuBeach njoyed my 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mMqOnJeWJH — Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) January 17, 2020

Mumbaikars when the temperature reaches 15 degrees#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/5g6CWtDcmK — N (@NiteenSahni) January 17, 2020

Mumbaikar its time to show off your branded winter jackets/muffler!!!#mumbaiwinter #mumbaifreezes — Praky (@pratiksheth1989) January 17, 2020

The lowest minimum temperature that was recorded in Mumbai was 7.4 degrees Celsius way back in January 22, 1962.



Mumbaikars, enjoy the weather while it lasts. Happy winters!

