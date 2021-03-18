A Computer Science teacher at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in IIT Powai has developed a robot named 'Shalu' taking inspiration from 'Sophia', world's first-ever AI-powered humanoid.

According to Dinesh Patel, the teacher who built the robot, Shalu is capable of speaking multiple languages and can be used to answer students' queries.

She can read current news, horoscope and weather reports.

Not just this, it can also display common human emotions like smile and anger and perform gestures like shaking hands and engage in casual social talks.

One of its unique characteristics is that it has apparently entirely been made of of waste material, such as plastic, aluminum, cardboard, etc. that has been discarded. Patel bought all the material from local market deriving inspiration from PM Modi's Make in India mission.

Shalu can speak 9 Indian and 38 foreign languages. As per Patel, it is the first humanoid robot in the world to speak as many as 9 Indian languages.

Speaking about the robot's capabilities, Dinesh Patel told IANS:

Shalu can recognize people, display emotions, read a newspaper, recite recipes, and perform many other activities. This can be used as a teacher in schools and as a receptionist in offices too.

Netizens applauded Dinesh Patel for his efforts.

Wow ! She may not look as pretty as #Sophie but she is created by 100% scrap material. Meet 'Shalu' d Indian humanoid #robot Brainchild of IIT Bombay's KV computer science teacher, Dinesh Patel Ji who single handedly created this masterpiece with just Rs 50,000. Well Done ! pic.twitter.com/5dQMzPRjXp — 🍁 Dr. Kulwant Singh Bhau 🥼💉💊🧘‍♂️🌷 🇮🇳 (@bhau_drkulwant) March 16, 2021

This is actually incredible 👏 https://t.co/jevU6MWRCi — Ratul Chakraborty (@maxratul) March 13, 2021

A perfect Ideal women does not exis............. https://t.co/3xq7A1CrAK — Vijeta singh (@vijetasingh1290) November 23, 2020

In November 2020, he posted a video on YouTube where we can see Shalu recognising people and talking in different languages.

There's an entire YouTube channel dedicated to Shalu, the robot. It's named 'अपनी RoboShalu'.

You can check out the channel for more updates on the robot and its functioning.