There has been a shortage of ambulances in Mumbai due to the ongoing pandemic. And because of this, some patients aren't being able to make it to the hospital in time. 

But, after seeing the current scenario, Tejesh Sonawane, a cop from Mumbai decided to take matters into his own hands and to do something about it. 

Source: mumbaimirror.indiatimes.com

After a full day of police duty, constable Tejesh Sonawane, drives around an ambulance and offers rides to patients to nearby hospitals, free of cost.

Tejesh wanted to help those in need so he borrowed a car from his friend and turned it into a fully functional ambulance to ferry patients who seek medical help. In an interview he said:

I have seen that ambulances are in short supply and even policemen are facing difficulties even though the state government is doing a lot for us. 

The Mumbai Police shared a video on Twitter talking about how Tejesh started this initiative. Take a look.

So far, this generous man has helped nine patients get to the nearest hospital and he is determined to help more. 

He transports both, Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients to the hospital. 

Even Twitter is appreciating and saluting him for coming up with this initiative and for helping the locals. 

Respect! We need more people like him. 