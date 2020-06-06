But, after seeing the current scenario, Tejesh Sonawane, a cop from Mumbai decided to take matters into his own hands and to do something about it.
After a full day of police duty, constable Tejesh Sonawane, drives around an ambulance and offers rides to patients to nearby hospitals, free of cost.
I have seen that ambulances are in short supply and even policemen are facing difficulties even though the state government is doing a lot for us.
The Mumbai Police shared a video on Twitter talking about how Tejesh started this initiative. Take a look.
The ‘Omni’-Present COVID Warrior!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 4, 2020
Healthcare workers come in all get-ups. Some wear aprons; while others, Khaki - just like PC Tejesh Sonawane from Cuffe Parade PStn.
He has been ferrying the needy to medical aid in his modified ‘Omni’-Ambulance for free.#AamhiDutyVarAahot pic.twitter.com/QX2f7nGVTm
He transports both, Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients to the hospital.
Even Twitter is appreciating and saluting him for coming up with this initiative and for helping the locals.
Respect! We need more people like him.