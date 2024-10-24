If you haven’t heard of Mumbai’s very own “Dancing Cop,” you’re seriously missing out on some top-tier entertainment. Amol Kamble, the police officer who’s been setting Instagram on fire with his flawless dance moves, is back—this time, he’s teaming up with Danish TikToker Isabell Afro to shake things up (literally) on the streets of Mumbai. And, of course, the internet is absolutely loving it.

When Mumbai Meets Denmark… With A Whole Lot Of Dance!

In a video that’s racked up over 1.2 million views (and counting), Isabell Afro kicked things off by dancing solo on a busy Mumbai street while a few intrigued auto drivers watched. But hold up, the real surprise came when Kamble walked over, looking like he was about to stop her. Plot twist: Instead of stopping the fun, the man joined in on it! And let’s just say, Kamble left no crumbs.

Dressed in a casual outfit (but still sporting his signature police cap), Kamble matched every one of Isabell’s moves with ease, smiling his way through the routine. The two dancers high-fived and strolled off together at the end of the clip, leaving viewers completely delighted. Isabell couldn’t have said it better when she captioned the video, “Indian officer left no crumbs,” adding an Indian flag and fire emoji for good measure.

The Internet Is Vibing With This Duo

It didn’t take long for the video to blow up, and it’s not hard to see why. Comments flooded in, praising Kamble’s killer moves. “He killed it,” one user wrote, while another added, “Honestly though, why was he so good?” Yet another fan hyped him up with, “Best cop out there!” And we couldn’t agree more, dude’s got some serious rhythm.

Kamble’s dance skills have earned him a massive following, with people loving how he brings joy and unity through his moves. He’s not just busting a move; he’s breaking boundaries and proving that a love for dance can bring people from all walks of life together—whether you’re from Mumbai or Denmark!

Kamble’s International Dance Collabs

This isn’t the first time Kamble has teamed up with international influencers, though. He’s previously collaborated with German TikTok sensation Noel Robinson, dancing to Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit Calm Down. In that video, Kamble cheekily reminded viewers, “No matter where you’re from, if you commit a crime in front of the Mumbai police, you’ll end up where you have to. Because we are Mumbai Police.” Honestly, is there anything this man can’t do?

Between his incredible dance moves and his ability to connect with people worldwide, Amol Kamble isn’t just a cop, he’s a global sensation. Keep grooving, Kamble!