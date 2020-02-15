Mumbai, one of the busiest cities in the world, would come to a standstill if it were not for its Dabbawallas. Every morning, these Gandhi-topi clad men push carts and bicycles feeding lakhs of people with their home-cooked meals. 

Source: Youtube

While we have glamourised the profession and made heroes out of them, their lives are still a struggle. Owning a house remains a distant dream for most of them. 

Source: Trips on wheels

Now, however, according to the Mumbai Mirror, the Maharashtra government is going to build houses for them under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. 

Source: Officechai

The decision to build these houses was taken in a meeting presided by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who reportedly ordered the state departments and officers to make homes available to the dabbawalas. 

Source: Livemint

 Pawar also ordered to build Mumbai Dabbawala Bhavan.

Source: Adventure

Now, about 5,000 dabbawalas will have a roof over their heads that they can thankfully call their own. 