Residents from across the country are coming forward to complain about the outrageous electricity bills they have received during the lockdown.

And while some of them admit to their usage, the ones shocked out of their minds are the residents who haven't even been living in their own houses during the lockdown! This discussion on Twitter has us looking for some answers.

Need the time machine from Dark to go back 33 years and meet my present self in February 2020 to inform him not to use the AC much because the combined electricity bill will arrive four months later and give him the shock of his life. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) June 27, 2020

Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 27, 2020

What the hell @Adani_Elec_Mum didn’t know your electricity board had turned into an extortionist in the middle of a pandemic. There’s no way I’m gonna pay this wildly inaccurate bill for a month’s usage. Please clarify pic.twitter.com/ZOUTTlr9cH — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) June 16, 2020

Omg yes! And I freaking shifted to my mom and dads house in April! They’ve been charging MY flat which I haven’t lived in for 3 months, double of what I would pay actually living there! Mine is BEST. Do you know how to stop this nonsense? — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) June 28, 2020

It maybe an approximate bill, since the work of reading the electricity meters physically has not been done yet (unless you have a smart meter which gives automatic reading)

So if you wish don't pay until your actual electricity usage for the 3 months is confirmed.

Yep. Many people. Nobody from @Adani_Elec_Mum giving any proper answers. From what I can understand.. it's due to their inability to do meter readings during lockdown so they billed an average approximation in previous months.. now added up all of that & sent it together. — Varun Lalwani (@lalwanivarun) June 27, 2020

They probably copied Delhi formula... In Delhi they were sending the bill according to last year consumption and said that they'll adjust later and they didn't give subsidy as well — Shahbaz (@shahbazrulz) June 28, 2020

So it turns out that due to the lockdown, it is not possible for electricity boards to take accurate readings. Hence they have found a way to estimate outrageous amounts and ask you to pay the bill. However, you can save yourself the drama and take readings yourself and send them to your respective company so they can adjust it. And if no one is living in the house that is being billed, you can contact customer care about the same.