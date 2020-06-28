Residents from across the country are coming forward to complain about the outrageous electricity bills they have received during the lockdown.  

And while some of them admit to their usage, the ones shocked out of their minds are the residents who haven't even been living in their own houses during the lockdown! This discussion on Twitter has us looking for some answers. 

So it turns out that due to the lockdown, it is not possible for electricity boards to take accurate readings. Hence they have found a way to estimate outrageous amounts and ask you to pay the bill. However, you can save yourself the drama and take readings yourself and send them to your respective company so they can adjust it. And if no one is living in the house that is being billed, you can contact customer care about the same. 