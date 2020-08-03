Thanks to the efforts of Shiv Sena politician Aditya Thackeray, the traffic signals in Mumbai will now show a woman on the signs.

This has been done keeping inclusivity in mind, following the example of countries like Germany etc.

Aditya Thackeray, who overlooked this change under the Culture Spine project, shared the news himself, and tweeted:

Now, while some people appreciated the move, others weren't too impressed by it and said that the government should do some 'real work' towards equality and the safety of women - and not merely put them on the signs and feel like the accountability is over.

Here are some of the reactions we found. 

While the step itself is appreciable, it is true that it doesn't make roads any safer for women. Maybe the government would want to work towards that as well. 