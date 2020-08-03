Thanks to the efforts of Shiv Sena politician Aditya Thackeray, the traffic signals in Mumbai will now show a woman on the signs.

This has been done keeping inclusivity in mind, following the example of countries like Germany etc.

Aditya Thackeray, who overlooked this change under the Culture Spine project, shared the news himself, and tweeted:

Applauding the effort of @mybmcWardGN Assistant Commissioner @DighavkarKiran ji on this.

Thank you MLA @misadasarvankar ji, @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji for your support! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

Now, while some people appreciated the move, others weren't too impressed by it and said that the government should do some 'real work' towards equality and the safety of women - and not merely put them on the signs and feel like the accountability is over.

Here are some of the reactions we found.

So proud to be A Mumbaikar

Great job @mybmcWardGN

Let's do it here @mybmcwardKW https://t.co/RDCI4uBnah — Siddhesh Nanal सिद्धेश नानल (@Siddheshnanal) August 2, 2020

With this particular move you have already crossed my expectations. https://t.co/1pMjqKGcUh — Rashmin (@RashminPulekar) August 2, 2020

👌👌👌 Very nice https://t.co/k6lDDcRIHR — Krishna Mohan Uppu (@krishna_uppu) August 1, 2020

Wonderful! What a ingenious groundbreaking idea! Already feeling so emancipated and empowered! Ready to take on the world!! #BabyPenguin https://t.co/pVjE5LkheB — Apeksha (@akuleh31) August 2, 2020

Remember when Agrima Joshua was given open r*pe and death threats, when the studio she performed at was vandalised, when your ministers ordered the p0**** to take action against her, all for barely mentioning a historical figure? Where was your woman empowerment then? https://t.co/fd6dn6gOhH — Sankul (@s3nkul) August 2, 2020

Lots more can be done.. https://t.co/Ca6AKCrvWf — Aditya (@Adits3012) August 2, 2020

women are no longer oppressed 😍 https://t.co/Vygdu9F2fK — ˗ˏˋ🏳️‍🌈⁷ˎˊ˗ (@HEIZEGUKK) August 2, 2020

Imagine looking at a signal and going, "How can we make crossing roads more inclusive of women? Hmmmm." https://t.co/EekMVz0yk0 — Kinjal Bhansali (@themasalapuri) August 1, 2020

While the step itself is appreciable, it is true that it doesn't make roads any safer for women. Maybe the government would want to work towards that as well.