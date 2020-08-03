Thanks to the efforts of Shiv Sena politician Aditya Thackeray, the traffic signals in Mumbai will now show a woman on the signs.
This has been done keeping inclusivity in mind, following the example of countries like Germany etc.
Aditya Thackeray, who overlooked this change under the Culture Spine project, shared the news himself, and tweeted:
Applauding the effort of @mybmcWardGN Assistant Commissioner @DighavkarKiran ji on this.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020
Thank you MLA @misadasarvankar ji, @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji for your support!
Now, while some people appreciated the move, others weren't too impressed by it and said that the government should do some 'real work' towards equality and the safety of women - and not merely put them on the signs and feel like the accountability is over.
Here are some of the reactions we found.
So proud to be A Mumbaikar— Siddhesh Nanal सिद्धेश नानल (@Siddheshnanal) August 2, 2020
Great job @mybmcWardGN
Let's do it here @mybmcwardKW https://t.co/RDCI4uBnah
With this particular move you have already crossed my expectations. https://t.co/1pMjqKGcUh— Rashmin (@RashminPulekar) August 2, 2020
Now that’s a really creative idea! Well done @AUThackeray @mybmc @IqbalSinghChah2 👍 https://t.co/TpPWgxXK42— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 1, 2020
What a great idea @AUThackeray https://t.co/wbjlp6Jlau— bhupendra chaubey (@bhupendrachaube) August 1, 2020
Wonderful! What a ingenious groundbreaking idea! Already feeling so emancipated and empowered! Ready to take on the world!! #BabyPenguin https://t.co/pVjE5LkheB— Apeksha (@akuleh31) August 2, 2020
Remember when Agrima Joshua was given open r*pe and death threats, when the studio she performed at was vandalised, when your ministers ordered the p0**** to take action against her, all for barely mentioning a historical figure? Where was your woman empowerment then? https://t.co/fd6dn6gOhH— Sankul (@s3nkul) August 2, 2020
Lots more can be done.. https://t.co/Ca6AKCrvWf— Aditya (@Adits3012) August 2, 2020
women are no longer oppressed 😍 https://t.co/Vygdu9F2fK— ˗ˏˋ🏳️🌈⁷ˎˊ˗ (@HEIZEGUKK) August 2, 2020
Imagine looking at a signal and going, "How can we make crossing roads more inclusive of women? Hmmmm." https://t.co/EekMVz0yk0— Kinjal Bhansali (@themasalapuri) August 1, 2020