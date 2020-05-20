After considerable relaxations in Lockdown 4.0, people of a posh housing society in Mumbai decided to organise a music and samosa party within the premises.

According to reports, the music and samosa party was organised at Kukreja Palace housing society in Ghatkopar (East).

Oh, for goodness sake people!!! 😠 “The police have booked two people for organising a music and samosa party on the premises of Kukreja Palace housing society in Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai.” https://t.co/iWefFQPppq — Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) May 19, 2020

In a viral picture, that is doing rounds on the internet, about 30 people gathered in the society premises where the music concert was taking place and samosas were being served to the guests.

Now, there are a few things that need to be addressed here.

First, just because there are relaxations in Lockdown 4.0 doesn't mean you can have a party or go out and meet your friends.

And second, gathering of more than five people still remains prohibited across the country so clearly, social distancing norms went for a toss in this party.

After hearing about the incident, Rahul Sanghvi, the chairman of the housing society and Jethalal Dedhia, who had organised the party were taken into police custody.

However, they were later released on bail but, further probe is underway.

Members of a housing society in Pant Nagar Area of Ghatkopar were booked for violating lockdown norms by organising a 'samosa party'. Chairman of the housing society & organiser of the party were arrested & released on bail. Further probe is underway: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/vqhceKL0Ws — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

So far, more than 22,000 cases have been reported in Mumbai and it is also one of the worst hit cities in our country.

Relaxations in the lockdown doesn't mean you have the liberty to organise a party and put other people's lives at risk. Precautions have to be taken seriously.