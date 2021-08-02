We always see couples hanging around in parks or gardens to spend some quality time together. However, there are always people who seem to 'look down' on couples hanging out. And sometimes, people take those judgements a bit too far. Like this incident from Mumbai.

Following the many restrictions, we have, like no littering, no smoking, no rash driving, and no drinking zones a society in Borivali has added one among them called ‘No Kissing Zone.’



Residents of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram society near Joggers Park in Chikuwadi painted this sign right on the road stretch in front of the society’s gate.

According to a report in Mid-day, the society’s chairman, advocate Vinay Ansurkar, 55, said, “According to the Supreme Court, kissing is not an offence but continued kissing is vulgarity. We are not against couples, we are against vulgarity that couples indulge in outside our houses."

He further added, "There are kids and senior citizens in our society. After the lockdown was imposed, couples thronged to this road and the Joggers Park, as nobody comes to stop them. We often called the police, but they didn’t come. We also approached the local corporator but did not get a solution."



However, it has now become a selfie point for people. And this is how the No kissing zone looks like.

After No Honking Zone..No Traffic Zone...No Hawker Zone..



Now NO KISSING ZONE in #Mumbai.@mumbaimatterz @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/OqPRj8SIIn — Vivek Gupta News 18 (@imvivekgupta) August 1, 2021

Here's what people on Twitter had to say about it.

Government of Maharashtra must creat Kissing Zones for public. Absence of Kissing zones have led to this abysmal state of affairs.

People can divert their mind from Killing to kissing!#Satguru will be so happy 😄

https://t.co/0ra4Llpm2w — Dissenting Lawyer (@devtripathi04) August 2, 2021 Residents of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram society in Mumbai put a sign saying "No Kissing Zone" outside their colony. Why do people go against love? Love is the most beautiful thing in life. They should rather put a sign saying ''No Hating Zone''. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 1, 2021

'No Pissing Zone' is more apt else where since Indians are famous for PDU (Public Distribution of Urine), apologies to holy cows!



'No kissing zone': Housing society in Mumbai marks area to discourage public displays of affection https://t.co/HbFC7R6SXg via @indiatoday — Krishna M (@chemystreetop) August 2, 2021

How exactly is kissing vulgar???

"There are kids and senior citizens in our society."

Okay, so? What's your point uncle???https://t.co/jtZs2fUYnS — Shweta Sengar (@ShwetaSengar) August 1, 2021

The larger problem is that Indian families do not believe in display of affection at all. How many of us have seen our parents indulging in an affectionate act such as a simple kiss in front us? My guess is hardly a few.



Thankfully, my parent were not that shy. — Shweta Sengar (@ShwetaSengar) August 1, 2021

It's nice to see parents kiss, hug each other so that as children we understand how important a small gesture such as a hug is. In the absence of such gestures while growing up, people later tend to struggle with displaying affection, and when they see someone else doing it — Shweta Sengar (@ShwetaSengar) August 1, 2021

We, as a society, need to normalise PDA. There's nothing wrong with it. It gives one immense freedom to express their emotions, and helps in maintaining healthy relationships.

KISSING IS NOT VULGAR. — Shweta Sengar (@ShwetaSengar) August 1, 2021

A society which penalizes love will eventually justify [email protected]¢s — Varun (@airravata) July 31, 2021

Bombay's Satyam Shivam Sundaram housing society demarcates a No Kissing Zone, discouraging people to get intimate. Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, if alive, would've been upset with this move! And people thinking about Zeenat Aman?#Borivali #Suburb #Mumbai #PDA #Kiss #Public #Movie #Film — Nishit Doshi (@NishitDoshi144) August 1, 2021

What are your views on this?