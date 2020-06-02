If you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, the year is not done surprising you yet.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to further convert into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. The cyclone is expected to hit Maharashtra and Gujarat by Wednesday afternoon, 3 June and is called 'Nisarga'.

Deep Depression to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours. To cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June. https://t.co/rXRAo26pyF pic.twitter.com/lOJUD8FMFP — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 2, 2020

Mumbai and all the neighbouring districts have been put on high alert. PM Modi also tweeted about the same and urged people to take necessary precautions.

Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast.



Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

More than 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Six teams are on standby in Maharashtra and 2 teams in Gujarat.

NDRF is deployed in both the states, 10 teams are in Maharashtra & 11 teams are in Gujarat. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams so we're getting them airlifted from Punjab. They should be able to reach Gujarat by late night today: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan pic.twitter.com/c2aNr9sZy4 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

This will be the first-ever cyclonic storm in recorded history to hit Mumbai.