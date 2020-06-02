If you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, the year is not done surprising you yet.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to further convert into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. The cyclone is expected to hit Maharashtra and Gujarat by Wednesday afternoon, 3 June and is called 'Nisarga'.   

Mumbai and all the neighbouring districts have been put on high alert. PM Modi also tweeted about the same and urged people to take necessary precautions. 

More than 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Six teams are on standby in Maharashtra and 2 teams in Gujarat. 

This will be the first-ever cyclonic storm in recorded history to hit Mumbai. 