Imagine spending thousands on a Gold ticket for a Bryan Adams concert, only to leave with soiled pants and frustration over poor event management. That’s exactly what happened to Sheldon Aranjo, a Mumbai-based media professional, whose experience at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre has sparked outrage on social media.

Sheldon, who is diabetic and suffers from incontinence, attended the concert excited to sing along to classics like Summer of ’69. But instead, he found himself battling long queues at the washrooms, queues that were impossible to navigate for someone with urgent medical needs.

In his now-viral LinkedIn post, Sheldon blasted Zomato Live (the event promoters) and EVA Global Events for providing just three washrooms per 1,000 attendees.

For a venue hosting thousands, these numbers are not just inadequate, they’re downright disrespectful.

Holding a Gold ticket, Sheldon assumed he’d have access to better facilities, but even that didn’t work in his favor. Denied access to washrooms meant for other categories and unable to find alternatives, Sheldon described the humiliation of urinating in his pants before he could reach a restroom. He even considered urinating behind a tree but was too late.

In his post, Sheldon didn’t hold back. Tagging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, he called out the event organizers for their lack of inclusivity and basic humanity. He wrote, “I am NOT ashamed to say that I am diabetic with continence issues. You guys should be ashamed for providing 3 loos/1000 people.”

He also shared a photo of his soiled pants to drive home the severity of the situation, stating:

“This is NOT a rant. It’s a CRY for help.”

Netizens Rally Behind Him

The LinkedIn post resonated with hundreds, sparking conversations about the lack of inclusive facilities at large-scale events. Many users sympathized with Sheldon, pointing out how basic necessities like adequate washrooms are often overlooked despite attendees paying premium prices for tickets.

One user commented, “This is unacceptable. If event organizers can’t handle logistics, they shouldn’t be allowed to host events at all.” Another added,“This isn’t just about washrooms; it’s about respect for every individual who attends.”

Sheldon’s ordeal has sparked a broader discussion about the management of public events in India. From concerts to exhibitions, the needs of people with medical conditions, disabilities, or even basic human requirements like bathroom access are often ignored.

For someone paying thousands for a ticket, ensuring adequate facilities isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. And if this incident proves anything, it’s that the organizers have some serious introspection to do.

As Sheldon aptly put it, this wasn’t just a bad experience, it’s a wake-up call for event management in India. Let’s hope the next time we attend a concert, we leave with memories of music, not mismanagement.