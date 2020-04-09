While we all our sitting in the comfort of our homes, with our families, let's not forget those who are relentlessly working out there to make sure everyone is safe and sound.

Doctors, nurses, police officers and other health workers are still doing their duty so that we can stay at home comfortably. And, we must be grateful for all their efforts.

And, to remind all of us of exactly that, the Mumbai Police posted a heartwarming video on Twitter where they asked their staff members what they would have done during the 21-period lockdown had they not been on duty. And, their responses left the internet in tears. Here's the video.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

In the video, while some police officers said they would have spent quality time with their families and kids, others said they would have watched films with their families.

The 2-minute-long video is just a gentle reminder for all of us who have all the time in the world, right now, to follow our dreams and to spend much-needed time with our families. So, let's not take these crucial times for granted.

However, the video also highlights the fact that there are people in uniforms, out there, from different walks of life, who are giving up on their personal lives just so that they can keep all of us safe.

As much as they would want to, doctors, police officials and other health workers don't have the time to spend with their families because they are busy fighting the deadly pandemic.

And, this is something we must not forget. It's only because of them, we are able to enjoy our time indoors with our loved ones.

This is how the internet reacted to this emotional video, posted on Twitter, by the Mumbai police.

HEROES- we love ❤️!!! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 8, 2020

Thank you so much @MumbaiPolice ,,, just wish that u guys also get good holidays & hv good #familytime soon ,,, v hv been safe due to yr hard work n v #mumbaikars shd now instil #meinbhiMumbaiPolice with self discipline to fight #coronavirus #MumbaiLockdown #ThankYouMumbaiPolice https://t.co/My4ChLTdoX — Jitu 🧢 (@jituk9) April 8, 2020

The city and all its inhabitants are and remain grateful to you! Thank you @MumbaiPolice 🙏❤️ — Yoda_Way! (@Yoda_Way) April 8, 2020

Big Salute to Mumbai Heros — Rajkumar Mishra (@rkmishraji29) April 8, 2020

Proud of you Mumbai police ! You have been through a lot of rough patch from last one month and further till this pandemic turmoil! You are toiling day and night to keep us safe ! Take care all of you and god bless — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) April 8, 2020

Huge respect for our police, doctors and health workers who are sacrificing their time, sleep and family time so that common citizens like us can stay safe. It is important for us to see this situation from their perspective and realise how lucky we are to be at home with family — Prateek Sinha (@spokenatlast) April 8, 2020

Wow.. Respect to all the staff... We can't thank you enough. May god always bless you all with good health and joy always — Anand Krishnan (@Andykrish2207) April 8, 2020

Always Safe When You Around.... A Big Hug...🤗.. And Lots Of Gratitude To All Of You...@MumbaiPolice — Radhika & Vinay (@SapruAndRao) April 8, 2020

Thank you for always being there..

We always feel safe and secure around our brave n alert force.

We, as citizens, too promise to perform our duties by staying at home during this pandemic..

Jai Maharashtra 🙏 — Gaurav Pandya (@GauravPandya) April 8, 2020

Excellent, hope soon you will also get ample time to spend with your loved one @MumbaiPolice God bless you all, thanks for keeping mumbai and mumbaikar safe — Vaneeta jadhav (@JadhavVaneeta) April 8, 2020

We salute them all!