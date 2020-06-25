1-year-old Honey, Maya and Whiskey have a huge responsibility to fulfill: Ensuring safety of the citizens of Mumbai.

We are talking about German Shepherds who are a part of the K9 police squad.

The 3 little puppies were given to the police a year ago and recently, they celebrated their first birthday.

Mumbai police, in a bid to make the occasion special, got them cakes and balloons. There was a photo session too.

Tweeting about the same, the Mumbai police wrote:

Look who’s turned 1 yesterday! The little puppies gifted to us in August last year by @RAKSHITAMEHTA11 will soon be vigilant sentries to shepherd the safety of Mumbaikars. Please join us in wishing Honey, Maya & Whiskey a very ‘Happy Birthday'.

Soon, wishes for the 3 adorable dogs started pouring in on Twitter:

Awww 😍😍 happy birthday 🎂😘😘 — DINZZzz😊☀ (@dinavishwakarm1) June 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to Puppies and best wishes to our brave Police Dept 💐 — Ashok Mehta (@AshokMehtaAM) June 24, 2020

Where can I visit these pawlice😍 — Technologik💩 (@dexter_mahaes) June 24, 2020

Happy birthday to all..this is good initiative by Mumbai police — Deepak (@Roadracer_deeps) June 24, 2020

We wish they live a long and happy life performing their duties.