1-year-old Honey, Maya and Whiskey have a huge responsibility to fulfill: Ensuring safety of the citizens of Mumbai.
We are talking about German Shepherds who are a part of the K9 police squad.
The 3 little puppies were given to the police a year ago and recently, they celebrated their first birthday.
Mumbai police, in a bid to make the occasion special, got them cakes and balloons. There was a photo session too.
Tweeting about the same, the Mumbai police wrote:
Look who’s turned 1 yesterday! The little puppies gifted to us in August last year by @RAKSHITAMEHTA11 will soon be vigilant sentries to shepherd the safety of Mumbaikars. Please join us in wishing Honey, Maya & Whiskey a very ‘Happy Birthday'.
Soon, wishes for the 3 adorable dogs started pouring in on Twitter:
June 24, 2020
