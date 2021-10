Known for their on-point social media game, Mumbai Police frequently shares important messages through their posts with a dash of wit. And today, they called out the tinsel town for promoting misogyny by making a number of stereotypical movies that constantly objectify women.

Talking about how cinema is a reflection of our society, the post urged everyone to choose their words and actions with care. The powerful caption was followed by the pictures of misogynistic movie dialogues.

Shared along with hashtags #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny, #MindYourLanguage and #WomenSafety, the post features dialogues from the movies Kabir Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do and Dabangg among others.

The post has garnered 66.3K likes along with netizens lauding the police department for talking about this important issue in the comments.

You can watch the entire post here:

They keep winning social media with their witty and powerful posts. Keep them coming, Mumbai Police!