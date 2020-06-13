There's a new kind of two-wheeler being introduced in Mumbai police forces, and we're not talking about souped up Enfields.

According to The Times of India, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh inaugurated Segway electric scooters for police personnel at Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Thursday. These will also be given to cops in Bandra, Juhu, and Versova.

50 of these two-wheeled, self-balancing 'personal transporters' will be deployed in south Mumbai, while the rest will be in other areas.

The police personnel manning Segways will monitor social distancing, and drones will provide additional cover.

The move is an effort to modernise the Maharashtra police force, and put them on par with global technological standards.These cops will also have public address system attached to their masks.

Let's see how this plays out!