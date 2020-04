Beware! Every meme page on Instagram right now, you all need to be made aware of the tough competition you are just about to face. Because, Mumbai Police has just joined the app.

And they have already started posting on the platform.

Wait! There's more where that came from.

Earlier, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had welcomed the police department.

You can follow their Instagram page here.

Alright then, welcome to Instagram, Mumbai Police!