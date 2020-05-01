In the midst of the pandemic, most of us are doing our part by staying safe at home to avoid getting infected. But there are others who are fighting this situation at the front line, putting themselves in the way of harm. 

One such person is the 29-year-old Mumbai police officer who tested positive for COVID-19. Even while saying goodbye and stepping into the ambulance, he asked his fellow officers to not worry. 

Mumbai Police shared a video of this brave officer and his heartfelt message on their Twitter account. He can be seen waving to other officers and saying, "Don't take any tension, friends."

Twitter can't stop praising this officer for not losing his composure as he bid goodbye to his team. 

These heroes are doing their best to make sure we are safe and healthy, all we have to do is follow the rules and stay indoors. 