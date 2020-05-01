In the midst of the pandemic, most of us are doing our part by staying safe at home to avoid getting infected. But there are others who are fighting this situation at the front line, putting themselves in the way of harm.

One such person is the 29-year-old Mumbai police officer who tested positive for COVID-19. Even while saying goodbye and stepping into the ambulance, he asked his fellow officers to not worry.

Mumbai Police shared a video of this brave officer and his heartfelt message on their Twitter account. He can be seen waving to other officers and saying, "Don't take any tension, friends."

Our 29 year old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along - काही टेंशन घेऊ नको रे, मित्रा! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/tNJWg7Ljsv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

Twitter can't stop praising this officer for not losing his composure as he bid goodbye to his team.

He definitely will! Praying for his speedy recovery #JaiHind 🌷✊🏻 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 29, 2020

Get well soon sir love you all because of you we are safe and happy in mumbai.. — Aasif shaikh (@Asifshaikhseo) April 29, 2020

This is what warriors do.

He will come back to work soon.

Respect 🙏🙌 — Keh diya na. Bass, Keh diya. (@ishwarkonnur21) April 29, 2020

The real heroes of Mumbai !! Salute to Mumbai police for it’s relentless service to us. — Saurabh (@sauranbh) April 29, 2020

Immense respect and prayers !!! You’re the reason we are safe in our homes 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Shabbir Kagalwala (@ShabbirKagal53) April 29, 2020

These heroes are doing their best to make sure we are safe and healthy, all we have to do is follow the rules and stay indoors.