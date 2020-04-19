While in most cases both the police and the public have worked towards following the rules of the lockdown, in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, things took an unfortunate turn.

As per a video shared by ANI, an altercation took place between a vegetable vendor and Mumbai Police, after the vendor tried selling vegetables in the area. The area has been designated as a containment zone.

#WATCH Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel yesterday after she was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. A case has been registered in the matter by police. (Source - Amateur video) #Maharashtra #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/NGhaUypxIx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Reportedly BMC officials, along with police officers, toppled the vendor's cart who then responded by attacking the officers.

It was only when other people intervened that the scuffle stopped.

People took to Twitter to comment on the incident:

Only rules and punishment for low class people and not for VIPs. pic.twitter.com/yYEHgXTvis — Prakash Chithambaram (@prakashchithamb) April 18, 2020

What was the need to topple her cart? Anyone will lose it, if they see their source of income destroyed like this. Sab zor gareebon pe aazmana hai, police ko. — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) April 18, 2020

They could've detained her even without throwing away the vegetables like this. This is inhumane @MumbaiPolice. Such one incident is enough to malign your image despite hundreds of PR tweets by bollywood. I hope @CPMumbaiPolice compensates to this woman. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 18, 2020

This is not acceptable.

This is no time to waste food.



She could have been arrested even without throwing her vegetables.



She is a daily wager and she lost what she had invested to earn more.



Police should apologise for her loss and compensate too.@MumbaiPolice — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) April 18, 2020

As of now, a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police against three people.