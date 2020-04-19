While in most cases both the police and the public have worked towards following the rules of the lockdown, in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, things took an unfortunate turn. 

As per a video shared by ANI, an altercation took place between a vegetable vendor and Mumbai Police, after the vendor tried selling vegetables in the area. The area has been designated as a containment zone. 

Reportedly BMC officials, along with police officers, toppled the vendor's cart who then responded by attacking the officers. 

It was only when other people intervened that the scuffle stopped. 

People took to Twitter to comment on the incident: 

As of now, a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police against three people. 