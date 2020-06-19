There's a strange occurrence that happens once in a while nowadays - police social media handles making drug puns. From Bangalore to Bombay, our men in uniform love to come up with new ways to tell people to keep off the grass. It's borderline dad joke every time, and its happened again!

The Mumbai Police just posted a video on Instagram encouraging people to 'socially distance themselves from LSD', the hallucinogenic drug used recreationally worldwide.

They even put a caption saying 'Let's social distance from long 'trips''. Get it? 'Cos the letters LSD can also mean Let's Social Distance.

People were pretty damn amused at a cop handle making psychedelic trip references, not to mention the kaleidoscopic background that made it look more like a 60s revival than an anti-drug ad.

The post literally has everyone trippin'!