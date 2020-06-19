There's a strange occurrence that happens once in a while nowadays - police social media handles making drug puns. From Bangalore to Bombay, our men in uniform love to come up with new ways to tell people to keep off the grass. It's borderline dad joke every time, and its happened again!

The Mumbai Police just posted a video on Instagram encouraging people to 'socially distance themselves from LSD', the hallucinogenic drug used recreationally worldwide.

They even put a caption saying 'Let's social distance from long 'trips''. Get it? 'Cos the letters LSD can also mean Let's Social Distance.

People were pretty damn amused at a cop handle making psychedelic trip references, not to mention the kaleidoscopic background that made it look more like a 60s revival than an anti-drug ad.

Bruh lmfaaaaaoooooo — Nayra (@arcn0id) June 19, 2020

Im trippin out just looking at this shit...things going hazy.. — cypress ice (@knbsntbttns) June 19, 2020

“Better to trip with the feet than with the tounge”

-zeno

It is supposed to mean something else but it perfectly fits here so why not ! 😃 — Hrishikesh Gharat (@HrishiGharat14) June 19, 2020

During lockdown, it’s the only trips we can take 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Aman Desai (@BissakaPatnam) June 19, 2020

i want what the person who made this was trippin on — dev (@unavailabelle) June 19, 2020

The post literally has everyone trippin'!