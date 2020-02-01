If you are from Mumbai, getting stuck in traffic jams is probably part of your daily routine, that you just have to get used to.

Mumbai Traffic
Source: trak.in

While we require patience to deal with such traffic jams, one thing that can make any commuter cringe are the city's relentless honkers, who just can't keep their hands off the horns of their vehicles even when the traffic signal is red. Why?

Honking
Source: kfox.com

And, this is something even the Mumbai Traffic Police can't stand so, in order to discipline these habitual honkers, who create unnecessary noise pollution, the Mumbai Traffic Police has come up with an unique initiative. 

Decibel meter
Source: www.financialexpress.com

They have set up decibel meters at select but, heavy-traffic signal areas through their campaign named "The Punishing Signal" to curb the alarming rise of the noise pollution levels in the city. 

Get this, the decibel monitors are connected to the traffic signals and when the honking exceeds the dangerous 85-decibels level, the signal timer resets, which means the waiting time for all the vehicles at the traffic signal doubles. Smart move!

Source: www.freepressjournal.in

In short, the more you honk, the more you have to wait at the traffic signal. In an interview with the IANS, Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police said:

This is intended more for creating awareness instead of punishment. Presently it is being launched on an experimental basis to study the public response. 

According to NDTV, 149 and 460 honkers were booked in 2018 and 2019 respectively, in Mumbai for honking offences so, you can judge the seriousness of the situation for yourself. 

Source: www.marketingmind.in

People on social media are also lauding this innovative idea that the Mumbai Traffic Police has come up with to teach perpetual honkers a lesson. 

So far, decibel meters have been set up and activated at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Terminus, Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Hindmata Cinema Dadar and Bandra.

Patience is the only thing that will get you through the "The Punishing Signal" so, lay your hands off the horn of your vehicle. Okay? 

Horn, NOT okay. Please!