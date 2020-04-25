With memes, pop culture references, latest trends, Mumbai police always stays ahead of the game when it comes to handling social media.
It makes its message clear but in a way that is meant for the Instagram-Twitter generation. The same is reflecting in the manner in which Mumbai police is handling the current Covid-19 and lockdown situation. Here are examples of the same.
1. When it used old TV classics to raise awareness about coronavirus.
All these shows are being televised again for people as they spend time indoors.
A simple message that’s been just around the ‘Nukkad’ for decades. #NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/QzC1wnPsa2— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 16, 2020
2. When it made phrases out of pop culture references.
Stay home. Download some hAppIness #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Bbj5ifSMeo— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2020
3. The time it quoted everyone's current favourite professor to comment on lockdown violators.
Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020
4. The time it consoled heartbroken cricket fans with a tweaked IPL poster.
(I)ndia (P)racticing (L)ockdown— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 16, 2020
Indian cities won’t take on each other. Instead, a united India will win this match against #coronavirus .#INDvCOVID#PerfectPitchForLockdown#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/QUvpnfJq7r
5. When it joined Instagram with this post.
6. When it wished Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday, in a rather interesting manner.
7. When it roped in Rajesh Kumar AKA Rosesh to sing a poem, urging people to stay at home.
8. When it shared this clip from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Main Hun Na to create awareness about wearing masks.
9. The time it made a reference to Mojo Jojo to show even he is against corona.
Mojo Jojo's badder than you, #Coronavirus !— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 10, 2020
But guess what? He’s on our side.
He is #TakingOnCorona #MojoAgainstEvil pic.twitter.com/hanAc4I0kx
10. When it made its message about lockdown very clear to the people.