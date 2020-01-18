Missing the 90s Mumbai when it was truly the city that never sleeps? Well, guess what! Thanks to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police's new decision, Mumbai is back to being the Maximum City in its truest essence. 

According to India Today, come January 27 a majority of eateries, malls, multiplexes and restaurants will be open 24x7 in Mumbai. 

This comes after the establishments were granted permission to host people round the clock after nearly 3 decades. 

But the permission was given on the condition that these places will be fire compliant, have CCTV surveillance facility, have parking facility and can ensure the safety of each customer. 

The decision was finalized after a meeting with the newly formed State government and a stamp of authority was received on the discussed proposal. 

According to the meeting, shop owners were given a choice to remain open throughout or choose Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for do round-the-clock business. 

After the successful passing of this order, malls in Mumbai like High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel and Atria Mall at Worli would soon remain open 24x7. 

Mumbaikars were more than happy to hear this news and were buzzing on Twitter: 

If you frequently travel to India's financial capital, you'd know how the nightlife had stalled in the city after a blanket ban came into effect decades ago. 

Reversing the restrictions, Aditya Thackeray revisited his pet-project for which he had toiled hard since the last 7 years and gave Mumbai its freedom back. 