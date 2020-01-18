Missing the 90s Mumbai when it was truly the city that never sleeps? Well, guess what! Thanks to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police's new decision, Mumbai is back to being the Maximum City in its truest essence.

According to India Today , come January 27 a majority of eateries, malls, multiplexes and restaurants will be open 24x7 in Mumbai.

This comes after the establishments were granted permission to host people round the clock after nearly 3 decades.

But the permission was given on the condition that these places will be fire compliant, have CCTV surveillance facility, have parking facility and can ensure the safety of each customer.

The decision was finalized after a meeting with the newly formed State government and a stamp of authority was received on the discussed proposal.

According to the meeting, shop owners were given a choice to remain open throughout or choose Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for do round-the-clock business.

After the successful passing of this order, malls in Mumbai like High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel and Atria Mall at Worli would soon remain open 24x7.

Mumbaikars were more than happy to hear this news and were buzzing on Twitter:

Congratulations @AUThackeray this was long over due. This is double the employment the F&B industry creates and will create a new culture for the city of Mumbai. @RiyaazAmlani https://t.co/YrStty7XmM — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 17, 2020

Bravo! Move to a vibrant #nightlife for #MaximumCity that is buzzing 24×7 bears @AUThackeray 's unmistakable imprint. Befitting for #Mumbai, which is India's #NY in terms of 24x7 — Lalit Jalan (@ljalan) January 18, 2020

Mumbai malls, eateries and multiplexes to remain open 24x7 from 27th Jan. This not only creates more job opportunities but also makes Mumbai a truly global city. Kudos to Aditya Thackeray. — . (@AyeChampa) January 18, 2020

Finally.... the city won’t ever sleep 💖.. no wonder this could happen only in Mumbai.



Shopping malls, multiplexes, restaurants to remain open 24x7 in Mumbai from January 26 https://t.co/bKGWTkzHQV — Resham Runwal (@ReshamRunwal) January 17, 2020

From January 27, Malls can stay open 24x7 in Mumbai. So ladies, when he says "I kept her up all night calling out my name", he was at Starbucks. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) January 18, 2020

@AUThackeray This is what the change of young and new maharashtra has started proud moment from the best once..... pic.twitter.com/4kRIb53Ktq — Shaikh Abdul Rehman (عبد الرحمان) (@abdulrehmansk46) January 17, 2020

It will create lots of job opportunities even some security challenges but well experienced @MumbaiPolice can takle that very swiftly — Mukhaiyar Shaikh شیخ مخیر (@Mukhaiyar) January 17, 2020

Nice move 👏👏 @AUThackeray showing great promise as a young administrator — aniran (@JohnGreen212121) January 17, 2020

Well done Mumbai. Back to being a 24x7 city 👍👌👏 — sunil sikand 🇮🇳 (@ttunni) January 18, 2020

January 27 onwards



Malls, plexes and eateries in #Mumbai can remain open 24x7. We will truly be the city that never sleeps!



Thank you @AUThackeray

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Nadeem shah (@Nadeem_Shah) January 18, 2020

If you frequently travel to India's financial capital, you'd know how the nightlife had stalled in the city after a blanket ban came into effect decades ago.

Reversing the restrictions, Aditya Thackeray revisited his pet-project for which he had toiled hard since the last 7 years and gave Mumbai its freedom back.