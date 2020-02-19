Burgers are a universal ice-breaker, a language unto itself through which you communicate with the primal sounds of chomps and slurps. They have become such an integral (and delicious) part of our everyday life, that there's even a certified burger scholar in the US.

Bloomberg recently asked Michelin star chefs around the world about the best burgers, and Mumbai's seminal vada pav made the list!

As it turns out, burgers don't have to be meat in a bun, they can be something completely different and just as tasty as well.

The vada pav made by Swati Snacks in Mumbai was chosen by the Michelin star chefs Ravinder Bhogal of Jikoni in London and Prateek Sadhu of Masque in Mumbai.

The chefs described the Swati Snacks vada pav in peak Michelin style.

Burgers don't have to be about a chunk of meat. Try the Vada Pav at this popular vegetarian cafe. Fried potato dumplings are served in buttery soft buns and laced with sinus-clearing spicy chutneys and deep fried green chilis. Not for the faint-hearted.

Let's face it - with its pocket-friendly price and unique flavour palette, this was actually a long time coming.