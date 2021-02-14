Munawar Faruqui was released on interim bail earlier this month after spending over a month in jail for having hurt sentiments for an alleged 'joke' that was never cracked in the first place. The standup comedian has finally broken his silence on his YouTube channel to talk about the many reasons to leave comedy.

The heartfelt video sees him try to explain why he does comedy in the first place and why he would leave, given everything he has been put through, thanks to the hatred and sensationalism on the internet without knowing the whole truth.

Watch the video here: