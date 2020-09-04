For anyone who has commuted via the Delhi-Sonipat Highway i.e. NH-44 would be well aware of Murthal and the popular dhabas this village is known for.

However, at least 65 employees of the popular roadside dhaba Amrik Sukhdev and 10 staffers of Garam Dharam dhaba, owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra in Murthal have tested positive for COVID-19 according to deputy commissioner of Sonipat.

Both the roadside dhabas have been sealed and will be sanitised as per the protocol. Those infected have been isolated.

According to reports, the district administration had begun a special drive for the sampling of the workers at the dhabas in Murthal. The health teams had collected samples of approximately 300 workers of Sukhdev dhaba, of which 65 have tested positive for COVID.