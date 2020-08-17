Indian classical vocalist and legend Pandit Jasraj has passed away in New Jersey, at the age of 90.



His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the maestro's demise.

Pandit Jasraj was a music legend who was awarded with honours such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Twitter is mourning the death of one of India's finest gems:

Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

It’s indeed a very sad day for the world of music. Pandit Jasraj’s passing away marks the end of an era. His musical approach and genius endeared him to the planet. His legacy lives on timelessly. I will miss him immensely musically and personally! May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L7IMZ0XujG — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) August 17, 2020

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2020

Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj has died. He was 90 years old. He breathed his last at his New Jersey, US home. — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) August 17, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. #OmmShanti . I’m sharing one of my sand art of Guruji which I had created earlier . pic.twitter.com/rnqEhD9deg — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 17, 2020

Just heard of the passing of Pandit Jasraj ji. We’ve lost another great pioneering Indian classical musician representing a bygone age. A very sad day today indeed... pic.twitter.com/WzMLgb6bn9 — Jasdeep Singh Degun (@jasdeepdegun) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj's legacy will forever live in the masterpieces that he has given us during his 80-year-old musical career.