Indian classical vocalist and legend Pandit Jasraj has passed away in New Jersey, at the age of 90. 

Source: Naindunia

His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the maestro's demise. 

Source: India.com

Pandit Jasraj was a music legend who was awarded with honours such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.   

Source: The Hindu

Twitter is mourning the death of one of India's finest gems: 

Pandit Jasraj's legacy will forever live in the masterpieces that he has given us during his 80-year-old musical career. 