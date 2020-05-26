In a heartwarming gesture, Muslims from a local organisation lit the pyre of a 78-year-old Hindu man after his own son, who lives in Nagpur, refused to accept his body.
According to reports, the 78-year-old man allegedly died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Akola district.
When his son was called to claim his body, he refused and that's when the members of Akola Kutchhi Memon Jamaat organisation decided to perform the last rites.
In an interview with The Indian Express, head of the sanitation department of the Akola Municipal Corporation, Prashant Rajurkar said:
The man’s son, who lives in Nagpur, refused to accept the body and perform the funeral. So, a local Muslim organisation, Akola Kutchhi Memon Jamaat, took over the responsibility. On Sunday, some Muslim men lit the pyre at the crematorium.
The deceased man's wife is currently admitted in Akola Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for COVID-19 treatment.
He further stated that they have already organised 60 funerals till date, out of which 21 were related to COVID-19 deaths.