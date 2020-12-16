There's nothing bigger than humanity and this Bengaluru based Muslim businessman has proved so.

HMG Basha, a Muslim, donated a part of his plot for the construction of a Lord Hanuman temple in Hosakote, Bangaluru.



The 65-year-old Basha owns a cargo business and donated the land so the small temple could be expanded as the devotees used to struggle to offer prayers there. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) December 10, 2020

He donated land worth nearly Rs 1 crore to a Hanuman temple in Hoskote Taluk which is about 35 kilometers away from the city.



Karnataka: HMG Basha, a resident of Kadugodi in Bengaluru donated land for construction of a Hanuman Temple in Mylapura.



He says, "I used to see many people struggle while offering prayers as the temple is small. So, I decided to donate a part of my plot of land." pic.twitter.com/JaxR2DJaAv — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

As per reports, the government had ordered the Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Temple in Valagerepura to accommodate the expansion of the NH-75.



Seeing this, the temple trust asked HMG Basha if he could donate 'one gunta' land as his land is closeby to the temple.

MD Byregowda, president of the temple trust, was sure that HMG Basha would help them out because he has been a regular during all temple festivities.



But HMG Basha went a step ahead and offered to donate 1.5 guntas of land so that people could have space to move around the temple.

While we are uncertain about when we would live and perish, doing something for the benefit of others is better, by all means, than spreading hatred.

- HMG Basha

To celebrate this gesture of goodwill, villagers put up posters of Basha and his family members, calling them the "latest example of communal harmony."



Meeting @HMGbasha was a beautiful experience. Following their foot steps always helps society to run calm, peaceful. pic.twitter.com/ZsiCVlf2ve — Madhu Naik (@MadhunaikBunty) December 8, 2020

The foundation stone of the temple has been laid and the construction which is budgeted around 1 crore will commence full-fledgedly from January 2021.