A 10-year-old land dispute between Muslims and Sikhs of Saharanpur district in UP came to an end recently, after the two communities made truce based on their behaviour in the ongoing Delhi riots.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Sikh community in Saharanpur had purchased the land adjacent to a Gurdwara from a Muslim family for its expansion.

The Muslim community of the area objected for the first time in 2010, when the Sikhs started construction on the plot of land. They claimed that a mosque once stood there, leading to one of the worst communal clashes in Saharanpur.

The matter then reached the Supreme Court and later, the Muslim party gave up its claims. The Sikh community decided to give Muslims an alternate plot of land for the construction of their mosque.

But recently, the Muslims decided to forgo this as well, out of gratitude for the help given by Sikhs to the people affected by the communal violence in Northeast Delhi and also offered to perform kar sewa in the expansion of the Gurdwara.

Nizam Pasha, representative of the Muslim community in the Supreme Court, told media:

In view of the great service and support rendered by the Sikhs to Muslims in Delhi throughout the protests and most recently during the riots in Delhi, the Masjid committee in Saharanpur decided to give up its claim over the land as a token of gratitude and thanksgiving.

Reports suggest that the Sikhs will also be participating in the foundation laying ceremony of the mosque at an alternate plot of land.

It's heartwarming to see that the decade-old dispute between the two communities has been resolved through mediation and good deeds.