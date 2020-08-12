On Tuesday night (11th August), violence broke out in Bengaluru (eastern part) over a Facebook post that was supposedly posted by a relative of Congress MLA, Srinivas Murthy.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew. Karnataka Home Minister says, "Issue to be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants." pic.twitter.com/Xa1q6SI6mG — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Mobsters threw stones, vandalised the MLA's residence and assaulted police personnel.

This is Bangluru last evening



Exactly How They started burning Delhi in December 2019 from Jamia Islamia #bangaloreriots pic.twitter.com/nIeb6s8XDB — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 12, 2020

However, amid all the chaos, a group of Muslims were seen forming a human chain in front of a temple to protect it from the mob. And, this deed, in turn, became a message of harmony and brotherhood.

Human chain by Muslims to protect Hindu temples from mob. Well done Bangalore, stay calm, maintain peace! pic.twitter.com/ahNt3ZLbwV — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) August 11, 2020

The miscreants can be seen standing outside the entrance of the temple trying to find their way to go in but, they were blocked by 20-30 men, who formed a human chain in front of the temple entrance in order to stop them from entering the premises.

That's the beauty of India



Muslims created human chain to guard a Temple in #Bengaluru during violence.



Stay calm make peace #BengaluruViolence



pic.twitter.com/bHNXJQ9rPchttps://t.co/43VcdpfDjo — 𝗠𝘂𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝘂𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗿 💞 ( نُعَمِّرْ ) (@iam_nuammir) August 11, 2020

As per reports , 3 people were killed in police firing and 60 police personnel suffered injuries. Over 110 people have been arrested for indulging in violence and stone-pelting.

MLA Murthy's nephew Naveen, who allegedly posted the message on Facebook, also has been arrested.